Police: Man claims bomb in trunk at White House checkpoint



Published: Mon, March 20, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a stolen car was arrested after stating “there’s a bomb in the trunk.”

A police report says 29-year-old Sean Patrick Keoughan of Roanoke, Virginia, got out of the car at the checkpoint Saturday and was clasping something in his hand when he made the threat. The report says that while he was being taken to the ground he stated: “This is a test.”

He was arrested for making a false bomb threat and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Earlier Saturday, 58-year-old William Bryant Rawlinson of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry after jumping a metal barrier just outside a White House fence.

The president wasn’t at the White House at the time of either incident.

