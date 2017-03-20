YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two women early Sunday morning after reports said officers in a cruiser behind their car could smell marijuana coming from their car.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 12:15 a.m. at Dryden Avenue and McGuffey Road on the East Side driven by Taqwilla Robinson, 32, because of the marijuana odor and also because she had several air fresheners hanging from her rear view mirror.

Reports said officers asked Robinson and her passenger, Keyoshia Shaw, 23, out of the car because of the marijuana smell and when Robinson got out a bag of marijuana was sticking out of her jacket and she also had $600 cash on her.

In her purse police found another $188 in cash, two doses of crack cocaine, a large rock of crack cocaine and 25 pills.

In Shaw's purse police found an unloaded .40-caliber handgun, 16 bags of marijuana and 40 pills.

Both women were arrested on drug charges and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Shaw picked up an additional weapons offense.