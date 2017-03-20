YOUNGSTOWN — Two men convicted last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of running an East Side drug ring were sentenced today by Judge John Durkin.

Vincent Moorer, 30 was sentenced to life without parole plus 87 years on charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and other charges.

Melvin Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 28 years on charges of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The pair were convicted by Judge Durkin following a week long trial without a jury.

Prosecutors said the two took over the operations of the drug ring after a pair of homicides days apart in November 2011 on the East Side focused police attention on the former leader, DeWaylyn Convin.

Moorer was found guilty of aggravated murder for ordering the September 2012 murder of Ryan Slade, 20 for being rude to his girlfriend. Killed with Slade was Kierra McCullough, 19, who was sitting in a car with Slade on Benford Lane. For McCullough's murder, Moorer was found guilty of murder.