JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Banks, energy companies take stocks lower



Published: Mon, March 20, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are opening slightly lower, led by losses in banks after Britain announced it will formally trigger the process of leaving the European Union on March 29.

Britain’s departure from the EU will start a long negotiation with uncertain effects for banks and other companies. It is expected to become official in early 2019.

Major indexes in Europe are also lower Monday.

Energy companies are falling as the price of U.S. crude slips about 1 percent. Drilling rig operator Transocean slid 3.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,374.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 5 points to 20,909. The Nasdaq composite dipped 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,896.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes