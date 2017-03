BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BROWN II, RAY EDWARD 7/18/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BROWN, TAMARA LYNN 1/25/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Open Container Liquor



CHATMAN, TAMARA M 10/12/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



COLE, MICHAEL J 5/31/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism - business property $500 Or More In Value



HORNE, MAXWELL WALTER 4/2/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence



LETSON, BRUCE LEE 12/22/1990 POLAND TWP. POLICE Assault



RANOWIECKI, RALPH THOMAS 7/15/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



ROBINSON, TAQWILLA JANA 10/25/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SHAW, KEYOSHIA 1/15/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



STAPLES, TONY FIDAL 4/20/1961 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



STOLL, JESSE JAMES 2/1/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

TRIMBLE, NICHOLE D 6/7/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WOOD, DEVAUGHN LAWRENCE 5/29/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ADAMS, JAMES THOMAS 7/12/1977 1/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BURGESS, LARRY T 12/17/1988 10/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BURNETT, JORDAN AVERY 3/20/1992 3/9/2017 BONDED OUT



CASWELL, TERRA COLLEEN 11/10/1973 3/9/2017 TIME SERVED



CLEVELAND, TERRANCE JERMAINE 2/27/1983 12/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DIXON, MILTON D 11/14/1971 3/10/2017 TIME SERVED



FIELDS, KAYVON ERIC JERMAINE 11/16/1993 3/2/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GLENN, JERRY 3/16/1987 3/8/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GOAD, RALPH M 4/25/1984 5/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GREEN, RONALD 6/14/1996 1/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GUSTAFSON, LEE WILLIAM 8/26/1981 12/23/2016 TIME SERVED



HARMON, CODY WAYNE 9/1/1988 1/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HOLLINGSWORTH, BRIAN LEE 1/12/1966 3/16/2017 TIME SERVED



HOLLOWAY, JERMAILL DEVONE 9/14/1992 11/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LYON, CULLEN 12/16/1998 3/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MOORE, DARREN 5/24/1965 3/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MOORE, MAURICE L 8/11/1973 12/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



RUTLEDGE, TYSHAWN MARQUISE 8/27/1998 3/19/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SEWELL, CHARLES VALENTINO 2/18/1960 2/28/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SMITH, AMANDA P 5/17/1986 2/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TORRES, HARRY ANIBAL 8/26/1972 3/1/2017 TIME SERVED