WARREN — Richard Keenan, former Hubbard mayor, is now in the Trumbull County Jail, where he will remain until he is sentenced on rape and other charges.

Judge Peter Kontos of common pleas court, had planned to have a hearing this afternoon, but ruled without a hearing instead that Keenan's bond was revoked.

Keenan, who pleaded guilty Friday to eight counts of rape and 12 other sex offenses, turned himself in with his attorney at the jail this afternoon.