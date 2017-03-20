COLUMBUS — Republican Congressman Jim Renacci announced his intentions Monday to run for governor.

In addition to a released announcement, Renacci also filed a treasurer designation form with the secretary of state’s office marking the start of his campaign.

Renacci has served in the U.S. House since 2011 and represents Ohio’s 16th district, which includes Wayne and parts of Medina, Summit, Stark, Portage and Cuyahoga counties. He’s a certified public accountant and businessman who served as mayor and city council president in the city of Wadsworth.

“For far too long, career politicians in Washington and Columbus have put themselves first, passing laws and regulations that they’ve never lived under and that they clearly don’t understand,” Renacci noted in a statement posted on his campaign website (OhioFirst.com). “I’ve spent most of the past four decades building a business rather than building a political career, and I’m proud to have created over 1,500 jobs in our state and to have employed over 3,000 Ohioans.”

Renacci is the second big-name Republican to voice his intentions to run for governor. Last month, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor formed a campaign committee for a gubernatorial run. Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted also are eyeing the top of the ticket.

On the Democratic side, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman), former state Rep. Connie Pillich (D-Cincinnati) and former Wayne County Commissioner Dave Kiefer all have announced their candidacies for governor, with a handful of other Democrats also considering the race.