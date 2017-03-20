WARREN — The trial in the public corruption case of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante Jr. has been moved back from April 24 to Aug. 14 to give defense counsel more time to prepare and to review the "voluminous" amount of pretrial evidence in the case.

The parties in the case met Monday for a pretrial in the case 10 weeks after Infante, his wife, Judy, and city employee Scott Shaffer were arraigned in December in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Monday's hearing was held before Judge Patricia Cosgrove, a retired judge from Summit County hearing the case on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The hearing was held mostly in judge's chambers, with Judge Cosgrove announcing new hearing dates during a brief hearing the courtroom.

A final pretrial will be Aug. 1, with the next hearing set for 10 a.m. April 24.