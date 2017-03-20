YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who was arrested on drunken driving and weapons charges about 11 p.m. Friday after running into a utility pole at Oak and Pearl streets told police he had been drinking because "everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

Luis Hernandez, 54, of Hubbard, smelled of alcohol and told police he was "heading down the street for a few more drinks."

Inside the car police found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and Hernandez was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon even though he has a concealed carry permit because under Ohio law a person can not have a handgun on them if they are intoxicated.

Before he was booked into the jail Hernandez refused to take a blood alcohol test, reports said.