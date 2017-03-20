YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown CityScape kicked off the fundraising drive today for its 20th annual Streetscape planting day.

The planting day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon June 3.

About 700 volunteers will beautify the downtown landscape by removing debris, trimming, planing flowers and shrubs, and mulching planted areas.

Focus areas include Central Square, West and East Federal Streets, John Young Memorial, the Police Officer Memorial at Front Street and South Avenue, Mahoning Commons, B&O Station, the Choffin Career & Technical Center hillside, Youngstown State University overpasses, Wick Park, Harrison Common Park and the Smoky Hollow Veterans Memorial.

