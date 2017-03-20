JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 kids burned by drink at buffet no longer at hospital



Published: Mon, March 20, 2017 @ 12:54 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Officials say two children left with burn-type injuries after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet are no longer at a central Pennsylvania hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were taken March 3 to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after they were injured at the Star Buffet & Grill in East Lampeter Township near Lancaster.

Hospital officials said the boy was treated and released, and the girl was in good condition Friday; a spokeswoman said Sunday that she was no longer listed as a patient.

Police said Department of Agriculture tests indicated that the store-bought juice wasn’t the cause of their injuries. The department referred questions to police, who haven’t commented further. Authorities have since closed the restaurant, citing possible building code violations.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes