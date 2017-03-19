Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University could do better at saving money by being more efficient, a new state study reveals.

YSU, for example, is saving just 7.5 percent of what Wright State University, a comparable university, is saving; and 9 percent of what Kent State University will save for this fiscal year, according to the Affordability and Efficiency Report issued by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

These efficiencies involve doing more with less: Addressing needs for more efficiency both in expense management and revenue generation, while offering an education of equal or higher quality and decreasing costs to students and their families.

The Affordability and Efficiency Report is generated because of a state requirement in House Bill 64, requiring boards of trustees at state institutions of higher education to generate an efficiency review, based upon recommendations of the governor’s Task Force on Higher Education Affordability and Efficiency.

The document frustrates Neal McNally, YSU vice president for finance and business operations. He argues that it does not accurately portray the entirety of affordability and success that YSU is achieving.

Although McNally said he does not want to dismiss the report, he is mindful of the message behind it.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t note this is somewhat of a political tool. This is meant to highlight the governor and legislature’s commitment to addressing the issue of higher education cost inflation – which is something that is real,” he said.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.