YOUNGSTOWN — Tyler Meinke loves riding his four-wheeler and helping get his dad’s truck, Mudzilla, ready for Truck Night at Yankee Lake.

The Lakeview High School junior, 17, who has Down syndrome, also helps with the family business, Creekside Gardens in Howland, and “loves to dance and party” say his parents, Melanie and Bob Meinke of Cortland.

Tyler, along with his family, which includes older brother, Ryan, and about 200 other Down syndrome families attended the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley’s “3-21 World Down Syndrome Day” party today at St. Mary’s Assumption Hall on the city's West Side.

“We don’t baby him. We take him everywhere,” Bob said. “We include Tyler in everything. Inclusion is very important,” Melanie added.

This is a big deal for Down syndrome families,” said Michele Jones, co-founder of Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, which represents 18 counties in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, including Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

