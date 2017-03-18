JOBS
UPSET: Wisconsin Badgers bounce top seed Villanova 65-62



Published: Sat, March 18, 2017 @ 5:19 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Defending champion Villanova Wildcats, the top seed in the East Bracket, were knocked out today by the eighth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers of the Big Ten in a thriller 65-62.

Veteran big man Nigel Hayes made a reverse layup with under 10 seconds to go to put the Badgers up 64-62. Villanova fouled another Wisconsin player with 3.4 seconds in the contest. He made one of two free throws. Villanova got the rebound on the missed second attempt, but could not get off a shot.

