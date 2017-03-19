MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — Court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather had argued and fought over doing chores days before the 80-year-old was found dead in suburban Cincinnati.

The boy who is now 13 has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that court documents say that two days before Agenbroad was found unresponsive they had a violent argument.

Records say the boy struck Agenbroad with a piece of metal and that Agenbroad hit his grandson with a cane.

No charges were filed and Agenbroad agreed to allow the boy to return to his home.

Officials say the boy denied charges of murder and reckless homicide this past week at a hearing in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.