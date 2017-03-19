JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Records: Ohio boy, grandfather argued days before man was killed



Published: Sat, March 18, 2017 @ 8:23 p.m.

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — Court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather had argued and fought over doing chores days before the 80-year-old was found dead in suburban Cincinnati.

The boy who is now 13 has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that court documents say that two days before Agenbroad was found unresponsive they had a violent argument.

Records say the boy struck Agenbroad with a piece of metal and that Agenbroad hit his grandson with a cane.

No charges were filed and Agenbroad agreed to allow the boy to return to his home.

Officials say the boy denied charges of murder and reckless homicide this past week at a hearing in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes