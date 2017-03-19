CANFIELD — Runners were decorated with mud splatter as they trotted on trails through the woods located behind the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center on North Palmyra Road.

The Academy of the Arts at MCCTC had its first Pi Day Trail Run Challenge, which began this morning on the school’s campus. The 3.14-mile run spanned the paved parking lot through muddy and grassy terrain trails. Proceeds from the run – it was $25 to register – will be used to benefit the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.



Lisa Argiro, faculty member with MCCTC Academy of the Arts, said this was a student-led event and was decided upon by a student advisory committee that represented cosmetology, culinary arts and the creative arts and design labs.

They were given the task of deciding on a project that would positively impact the community, Argiro said. The students chose to not only offer food donations to a nonprofit shelter, but also their personal time and skills.

“They wanted to be able to give something to the world that supports them,” Argiro explained, “This gives them an opportunity to use their skill-sets to help the community.”

