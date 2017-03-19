NORTH JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating the cause of a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Jackson Township in which the driver was seriously injured.

The name of the driver was not released pending notification of next-of-kin, according to a patrol news release.

The driver was westbound on I-80 when about 7:40 p.m. today the vehicle went off the left side of the highway into the median where it struck a metal pole.

The driver was transported by the Lordstown Fire Department to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, the patrol reported.

The Jackson Township Police Department assisted with traffic control at the accident scene.