SOUTHINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Liberty Township Police Department, announced today that an operating-a-vehicle-impaired checkpoint will be from 8 until 10 p.m. on state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) in the township.

Later in the evening, a second OVI checkpoint will be on state Route 46 from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday in Howland in conjunction with the Howland Township Police Department.

The OVI checkpoints are paid for with federal grant funds.

The checkpoints are in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes. The patrol warns drivers not to drink and drive, and to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if you plan on drinking tonight