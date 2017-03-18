Dairy Queen stores throughout the Mahoning Valley are offering guests a free small cone Monday, the first day of spring, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Proceeds from free cone day promotions at participating Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley on Market Street in Boardman, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“When guests order their free cone, they’ll be invited by DQ staff to make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development for Akron Children’s Hospital.

In 2016, local DQ locations raised more than $39,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley.