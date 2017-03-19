BOARDMAN — Nearly everyone who adds maple syrup to their pancakes, waffles and other foods likely look forward to their meal without adding up the value of evaporator units, tap holes, hand braces and the “Rule of 86.”

“The sap goes into the water, which pushes the sugar to one end,” Pete Cordon explained while giving a brief demonstration of the process for producing maple syrup.

Cordon, Boardman Park’s grounds and maintenance supervisor, was on hand this morning at the park as part of Boardman Rotary Club’s 35th annual Maple Syrup Festival and pancake breakfast in and next to the Lariccia Family Community Center.

The festival continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as well as next Saturday and Sunday in the park.

