HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (AP) — Two firefighters were injured after a water taker they were riding in overturned on the way to a house fire in Calvert County.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the accident happened today just after 8 a.m. and that a tire failure led to the accident.

The sheriff's office says the tanker was transporting two firefighters from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. The tanker's driver, Lt. Marty Sealey, was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The other firefighter riding in the tanker, Lt. John Faulkner Jr., was also taken to the hospital. Both men are reported to be in critical but stable condition.

WUSA-TV reports that the house fire the firefighters were heading was extinguished and is under investigation.