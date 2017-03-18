SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others injured in a crash involving a car and a sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police in Schuylkill County said the accident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. today at the intersection of routes 61 and 443 near Renninger’s farmer’s market.

Police said the SUV driver, 57-year-old Mark Naftzinger of New Ringgold, was killed, as was a 7-year-old Pottsville boy in the car whose name wasn’t released.

Police said there were also multiple injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.