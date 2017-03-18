JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 dead, others injured in crash in eastern Pennsylvania



Published: Sat, March 18, 2017 @ 7:08 p.m.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others injured in a crash involving a car and a sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police in Schuylkill County said the accident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. today at the intersection of routes 61 and 443 near Renninger’s farmer’s market.

Police said the SUV driver, 57-year-old Mark Naftzinger of New Ringgold, was killed, as was a 7-year-old Pottsville boy in the car whose name wasn’t released.

Police said there were also multiple injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes