Youngstown police arrests man on drug charges Thursday



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday on drug charges after reports said he failed to yield the right of way on a South Side street and almost collided with a cruiser.

Shawta Hasley, 21, of East Boston Avenue, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Reports said after Easley almost caused the collision, he was pulled over into a driveway on Pasadena Avenue on the South Side, where he gave police a false name.

When he got out of the car, he was searched and the drugs were found, reports said.

