JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown area PFLAG hosts ACLU speaker Tuesday



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 4:44 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., will host Erik Meinhardt, who is up for consideration to join the board of directors of the ACLU of Ohio this year, who will speak on “Civil Liberties in a Hostile Environment” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

His talk is sponsored by Youngstown Area PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

This discussion will cover civil liberties in the current Trump administration and how to protect against the erosion of rights, particularly with regard to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

For information, email youngstownareapflag@gmail.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes