YOUNGSTOWN — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., will host Erik Meinhardt, who is up for consideration to join the board of directors of the ACLU of Ohio this year, who will speak on “Civil Liberties in a Hostile Environment” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

His talk is sponsored by Youngstown Area PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

This discussion will cover civil liberties in the current Trump administration and how to protect against the erosion of rights, particularly with regard to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

For information, email youngstownareapflag@gmail.com.