Woman seriously injured in fall from Cleveland bar balcony



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 5:20 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman who fell from a second-story balcony inside a Cleveland bar after the city's St. Patrick's Day parade has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Cleveland.com reports the woman fell about 2:30 p.m. today at Spirits Nightclub in the Warehouse District, where bars were crowded after the parade.

Cleveland Fire Department spokesman Larry Gray says authorities are trying to determine what led to the fall. Investigators say the woman fell headfirst about 15 feet, striking her head on a granite rail.

Several patrons could be seen walking out of the bar in tears.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman said the bar was closed due to "hazardous conditions," and didn't say when it might reopen.

Police, fire officials and agents with the state's liquor-license investigative agency are investigating.

