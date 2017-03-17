JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US Sen. Sherrod Brown met with Mattis on YARS plane upgrade



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, met this week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to outline Ohio military priorities, including the need to upgrade the C-130H planes flown at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Last December, Brown and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, announced the inclusion of their amendment to prioritize the C-130 upgrades needed at YARS in the National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama.

The law will encourage the Air Force to act on these upgrades by requiring it to report on how it will prioritize upgrades from C-130H aircraft to new C-130J units, which YARS needs for its special mission.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes