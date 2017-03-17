TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Montgomery County say a tractor-trailer spilled more than two tons of chicken feed after overturning.

WHIO-TV reports that the tractor-trailer crashed on state Route 49 in Trotwood about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the truck driver said he swerved to avoid a car that cut him off before hitting a guard rail and overturning.

Officials say the driver was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Crews used industrial vacuums to clean up most of the 5,000-pound load. Police say the driver was headed to a chicken farm in South Carolina.