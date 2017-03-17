WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Republican says President Donald Trump should apologize to Barack Obama for his unproven claim that his Democratic predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says he's seen nothing to back up Trump's unproven claim, and added: "I think the president, President Obama, is owed an apology in that regard, because if he didn't do it we shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did."

Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said there is no evidence or proof of Trump's claim and "he should simply retract it and move on."

On Thursday, leaders of the Senate Intelligence committee said in a statement there is no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.