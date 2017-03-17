JOBS
Pa. Turnpike commission removes feedback-signal lights in E-ZPass lanes



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 4:22 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is starting to remove or cover up the red, yellow and green lights that indicate if a driver’s E-ZPass has been properly read.

Officials said today the decommissioning is starting at the Harrisburg West interchange and will continue though the calendar year.

Federal guidelines now prohibit their use.

The turnpike says more modern toll equipment is being installed, and as part of that it’s adopting the federal guidelines.

The red, yellow and green lights at interchanges have been in place since E-ZPass was started in 2001.

