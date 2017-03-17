HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania inmate after jailers destroyed a birthday card made by his 5-year-old daughter.

PhillyVoice reports U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter in Harrisburg left open the possibility that Norman Vega’s complaint could be amended.

Thirty-three-year-old Vega’s daughter sent him a card last May drawn in pencil and pen, since the Berks County Jail in Leesport forbids drawings in crayon.

He never received the card and was told it was destroyed due to crayon marks.

He sued after his grievances were denied.

The judge says a “child’s birthday card sent to an imprisoned father is no trifle, even though it may not suffice as a cause of action.”

Vega is charged with murdering two men in a home invasion.