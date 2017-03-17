JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio officer charged with pointing weapon at fellow officers



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 1:45 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer pointed an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated, and has been charged with misdemeanors.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a police jacket and carrying an AR-15 assault weapon.

Officers initially didn't believe Jenkins when he identified himself as a police officer, prompting them to retreat and call for backup. Jenkins surrendered after hearing a request over a police radio to step outside.

Jenkins has been a Cincinnati police officer since 2002. He's been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

A Cincinnati police union official declined to comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes