Ohio AG's office sues defunct Austintown business



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 11:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Attorney Gerneral Mike DeWine announced today his office has filed suit against Anthony J. Luttrell and Falcon General Contractors LLC for violating the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

A news release from DeWine’s office said several people complained they paid for the work that was never finished before the business, at 5547 Mahoning Ave., closed. The company offered home-improvement projects.

Losses are more than $40,000, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

