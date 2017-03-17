PLANO, TEXAS — No local JCPenney locations will close.

Today, the retailer announced the 138 locations it will close this year.

JCPenney will also close one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocate one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the company’s physical store footprint.

About 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the company for some employees.

Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible employees who will be leaving the company. Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.