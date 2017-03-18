YOUNGSTOWN

Because it was St. Patrick’s Day Friday, there was a lot of talk about luck in the courtroom of Judge Lou D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before a man was to be sentenced for stashing a gun under a mattress in the crib of a 3-month-old child last fall.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors have a different version of what luck is, and both sides weighed in on it in the case of Jamal Moody, 22, of Thornton Avenue, who pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

But, as always in court, the judge has the last word, and Judge D’Apolito said the luck in this case was that no one was hurt, especially the child.

Moody was sentenced to three years’ probation with a year to be served in the county jail. He was given credit for about four months he served awaiting the outcome of his case.

Police arrested Moody on Oct. 30 after officers were called for a fight at a Kendis Circle apartment on the East Side, where witnesses said Moody was threatening neighbors over loud music.

When officers found the apartment, they found a .22-caliber pistol under a mattress where the infant was sleeping. A .12-gauge shotgun was found in another room.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.