NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, told reporters he wasn't guilty as he was escorted out of a police station today surrounded by angry uniformed emergency medical technicians, who hurled insults.

"I'm innocent. I didn't do nothing," said Jose Gonzalez, 25, who was set to be arraigned in a Bronx courtroom later today on charges including murder.

In a twist, authorities said he lived on the same block as the Fire Department Emergency Medical Services technician he is accused of killing, Yadira Arroyo.

Police said Gonzalez, who has 31 prior arrests, was high on drugs when he hopped on the back of Arroyo's ambulance as it drove through the Bronx on Thursday evening on its way to a routine medical call. He has a history of violent and erratic behavior with police, they said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Arroyo, who was 44 and had five children, was "bravely doing her job" when she and a partner pulled over after being alerted that someone was on the back of the vehicle.

When they got out to check things out, Gonzalez ran around the ambulance, got in and threw the vehicle in reverse, authorities said. Arroyo was struck and became trapped beneath the wheels.

Gonzalez was captured moments later by a passing transit police officer and a civilian bystander after the ambulance hit several parked cars and got stuck on a snowbank, authorities said.