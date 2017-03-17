YOUNGSTOWN — Through April 15, Giant Eagle customers at select stores in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties can help feed those in need by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the cash register to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s Check Out Hunger program.

The donation will be added to the customer’s bill. Customers may also donate nonperishable food items by placing them in designated bins at the front of the stores.

“Giant Eagle stores in our community set a record last year, raising more than $100,000,” said Michael Iberis, food bank executive director.

Second Harvest provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 148 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations. For information, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.