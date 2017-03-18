WARREN

Alleging again that the three surviving victims of a Feb. 25 shooting in Howland should be criminally charged, the attorney for Nasser Hamad of Howland filed two more motions Thursday in Hamad’s aggravated-murder case.

Atty. Geoffrey Oglesby of Sandusky asked that the common pleas court convene a grand jury and appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute the three survivors.

Hamad, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted aggravated murder in the deaths of two people and wounding of three others who came to his house on state Route 46 as part of an ongoing dispute. If convicted, he could get the death penalty.

The incident began as a fist fight, but afterward, Hamad went into the house, retrieved a handgun, came outside and fired it at the five people, who had returned to their vehicle.

The filing says Ohio law requires that the prosecutor’s office assert that it has a conflict of interest before a special prosecutor is appointed.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.