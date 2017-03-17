GIRARD — City police arrested two people on drug-abuse charges within a half-hour Thursday night.

Police pulled over John Feeland, 21, of Hubbard, about 11 p.m. for passing a stop sign on Dearborn Street and Carver Avenue, according to a police report.

The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and asked Freeland if he had any marijuana in the car. The suspect said yes and surrendered a small pill bottle containing marijuana and a pipe.

Police arrested Feeland on charges of drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also pulled over Titania Haskins, 30, of Youngstown, for speeding on Dearborn Street about 11:30 p.m.

The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and asked if she had any in the car. She said yes and surrendered a cigarette that contained a small amount of marijuana.

She is charged her with drug abuse and was released on a summons.