WARREN — Former Hubbard mayor Richard Keenan, 66, pleaded guilty to eight rape charges and 12 lesser charges today for raping and molesting a child over a three-year period starting when she was 4.

His agreed-upon sentence calls for him to go to prison for life with parole eligibility after 10 years. He will be sentenced after the county adult probation department conducts a background investigation of him.

Keenan did not have to speak at the hearing other than to respond yes or no. Keenan walked out of the courtroom with relatives after the hearing to report to the probation department. He will remain free until his next hearing.

Prosecutors said Keenan, of Moore Street in Hubbard, who served as Hubbard mayor in 2010 and 2011, admitted to committing the crimes to his wife, a pastor, a social worker and his brother and sister-in-law.

