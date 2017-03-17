YOUNGSTOWN — Police early today found more than $1,650 in cash, a loaded handgun, and small amounts of marijuana and crack cocaine in a Tyrell Avenue apartment.

Officers were called about 1:10 a.m. for a man who was banging on the door of a woman’s apartment and when they arrived Marcus Brown, 23, of Youngstown, told police he was knocking and kicking on a separate apartment but police asked to go inside to make sure the woman who called was safe.

Reports said Brown let officers inside and they found two bags of marijuana on the stove and money on a counter. Reports said Brown was also standing up against a counter trying to hide a gun which was a .40-caliber handgun, reports said. When he was searched Brown had 15 painkillers in his pocket, reports said.

Police also found some crack cocaine, reports said. Brown was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and possession of cocaine and taken to the Mahoning County jail. He has not been charged as of yet for the gun, but it was taken for evidence. The woman who called 911 was found and she was not hurt.