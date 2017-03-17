AUSTINTOWN — First responders revived a man from an apparent overdose Thursday morning, according to a police report.

Officers found a man on the floor of the basement bedroom in a Westminster Avenue home. According to reports, officers found a syringe and spoon on a dresser next to him.

The homeowner told police the victim was a recovering drug addict and family friend who recently completed rehab. He found the victim unresponsive after going downstairs to get his keys.

Firefighters and paramedics administered Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, to revive the victim, who was then transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. No charges are being pursued at this time.