JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown first responders revive man with Narcan



Published: Fri, March 17, 2017 @ 10:59 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — First responders revived a man from an apparent overdose Thursday morning, according to a police report.

Officers found a man on the floor of the basement bedroom in a Westminster Avenue home. According to reports, officers found a syringe and spoon on a dresser next to him.

The homeowner told police the victim was a recovering drug addict and family friend who recently completed rehab. He found the victim unresponsive after going downstairs to get his keys.

Firefighters and paramedics administered Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, to revive the victim, who was then transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. No charges are being pursued at this time.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes