Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Attorney Gerneral Mike DeWine announced his office has filed suit against Anthony J. Luttrell and Falcon General Contractors LLC for violating the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

A news release Friday from DeWine’s office said several people complained they paid for the work that was never finished before the business, at 5547 Mahoning Ave., closed. The company offered home-improvement projects.

Losses are more than $40,000, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The attorney general’s office advised people looking for home- improvement work to get all verbal promises in writing and to be wary for a request of a large down payment.

Customers should also get multiple estimates before proceeding and check to see if they have rights that allow them to give a three-day notice to cancel a contract.