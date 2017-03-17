YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University trustees said a sad goodbye today to two trustees, and hello to new degree programs and Centers of Excellence.

Carole Weimer, now former board of trustees president, completed her nine years of trusteeship with a sad parting message of: “Thanks for the memories, and go ‘guins!”

She was appointed under former Gov. Ted Strickland.

Weimer served under four YSU presidents during her time on the board: David Sweet, Cynthia Anderson, Randy Dunn and Jim Tressel.

Also leaving was student trustee Samantha Anderson, who thanked the board for the learning opportunity her position provided her.

The board also approved five Centers of Excellence to be established at the university.

