Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Drastic changes to the federal budget that President Donald Trump proposed today would have a significant impact on programs and services in the Mahoning Valley, local officials say.

The $1.15 trillion federal discretionary spending proposal for 2018 would slash the budgets of the Environmental Protection Agency, State Department, Agriculture Department and other federal agencies. The president also seeks outright elimination of 19 agencies’ funding, including the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The departments of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Defense would see increases under Trump’s plan.

Here’s how Trump’s proposal – which the Congress can choose to incorporate into the budget it ultimately approves – could affect the Valley.

‘DEVASTATING’ EFFECTS

Mike Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, is concerned about the overall impact of Trump’s proposal on the people his organization serves.

“We are certainly concerned that there are a number of budget cuts to people that are in poverty,” he said.

About 15 percent of the food Second Harvest distributes comes from The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

“I don’t see that on the chopping block,” Iberis said. He noted the proposed elimination of the Community Development Block Grant program’s funding. That program funds initiatives such as affordable housing and infrastructure development.

Ian Beniston, executive director of Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., said his organization uses CDBG funds to fix dozens of occupied homes in the city each year. He said the funds are a critical tool for people doing urban development work, and the cuts would have the largest effect on low-income families.

“The most impacted entity is not YNDC but the thousands of homeowners who can’t afford to make necessary repairs to their houses,” he said.

Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally said a loss of federal Community Development Block Grant funding would be a “detriment” to the city and to community organizations that rely on that funding to operate.

That includes funding for health clinics, the United Way, Goodwill Industries and lead-paint assistance, he said.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.