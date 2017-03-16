MIAMI (AP) — Florida authorities say Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez was likely operating a speeding boat when it crashed into a jetty, killing him and two other men.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife report released Thursday included a chart listing the “probable seating location of occupants” from evidence collected while investigating the crash off Miami Beach.

The 24-year-old pitcher and the others died when Fernandez’ 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.