« News Home

Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trade



Published: Thu, March 16, 2017 @ 9:55 a.m.

Eds: APNewsNow.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to banks and technology companies.

Oracle jumped 8 percent early Thursday after reporting better earnings and revenue than analysts expected as its cloud computing business put up solid gains.

Wearable camera maker GoPro soared 11 percent after sticking by its sales forecast and saying it will cut more jobs.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,386.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,979. The Nasdaq rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,905.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

