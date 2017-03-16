YOUNGSTOWN — An Alameda Avenue man today was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison for a series of robberies in August 2015.

Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence to Jarel Gadsin, 22, who pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery for the robberies of Youngstown State University students in the North Side neighborhoods around the university plus the robbery of a man in a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex.

Gadson also pleaded guilty to using a gun while committing those crimes