Man faces felony charge for Walmart debit card theft



Published: Thu, March 16, 2017 @ 10:23 a.m.

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man faces a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of prepaid debit cards from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Township police booked Staffon Hall, 22, of Victoria Street, on a fourth-degree felony theft charge this morning, according to a police report.

The charge stems from a Jan. 18 incident in which four men reportedly entered Walmart, walked over to a register, and selected numerous Green Dot cards. A store employee reportedly allowed them to load more than $15,000 on to the cards without charging them.

That employee reportedly left for a break shortly thereafter and never came back to work.

The store was able to recover some of the money, but reportedly lost $11,350.

