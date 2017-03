BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

AIOSA, RONALD EDWARD 7/1/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

CROCKETT, ANTONIO L 2/15/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GERLACH, AMANDA 11/19/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

HALL, STAFFON L 2/9/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

HOLLINGSWORTH, BRIAN LEE 1/12/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Prior Refusal w/i 20 years

JACKSON, LESLIE DENISE 9/4/1980 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



JARRELL, JENNIFER L 5/19/1980 POLAND TWP. POLICE Burglary

NEAL, TIYONNA NIKOL 1/13/1996 BEAVER POLICE DEPT FRA Suspension

OUELLETTE, DAMIAN STORM 11/8/1992 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

STAPLES, TONY MAURSCE 6/24/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

WEIDNER, BRETT ALLEN 12/31/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIS, WARREN D JR 10/5/1956 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ANDERSON, MAURICE 6/13/1983 3/14/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BAKER, JOSHUA D 8/2/1982 12/18/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BOWSER, RACHEL 10/10/1974 1/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FLEMING, SHANA MARIE 5/21/1979 3/10/2017 TIME SERVED

FREDERICK, MICHELLE 7/7/1975 3/14/2017 BONDED OUT



GALLANT, KATHLEEN J 1/29/1982 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREATHOUSE, KENNETH A. 2/15/1992 3/14/2017 TIME SERVED

GREEN, DELORD MASTER 11/5/1992 2/16/2017 TIME SERVED



GROVE, BRANDON ORLANDO 5/13/1986 3/15/2017 TIME SERVED

HILLIARD, DANIEL STEPHEN 8/16/1997 2/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

INGRAM, JESSICA L 12/19/1992 3/14/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LAYSHOCK, MICHAEL J 3/16/1992 3/7/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LEWIS, SHAWNA M 11/23/1985 3/15/2017 BONDED OUT

MINCY, ANTHONY TYRONE JR 10/27/1997 1/20/2017 BONDED OUT



MOODY, JABRIEL AMAAD KHIRI 3/21/1998 3/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ORR, JUSTIN MICHAEL 9/10/1977 3/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PAKALNIS, KYLE A 10/24/1992 12/16/2016 TIME SERVED

RAMSELL, WAYNE A JR 7/31/1984 3/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ROBBINS, MARK JEROME 8/11/1975 3/12/2017 BONDED OUT

TRAIL, MATTHEW M 8/1/1984 2/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WILLIAMS, DAMIAN DONNELL II 5/7/1994 2/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY