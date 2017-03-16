YOUNGSTOWN

Tom Humphries is retiring as head of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

He has been the leader since 1997. He will retire Dec. 31, 2017.

The executive committee of the chamber has approved Col. James Dignan, former airlift commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, of Howland.

He will join the chamber this summer and become the chief executive officer of the chamber after Humphries' December retirement.

"I don't think they could have picked a better person," Humphries said.